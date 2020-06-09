Kara (The Former) Intern with a 2DayFM fan at the 2019 Canada Day Parade in Grande Prairie. (Toni Dumais, mygrandeprairienow.com staff)

The City of Grande Prairie is trying something a little different for Canada Day 2020, with a double fireworks display and reverse parade.

The parade, which is held in partnership with the Grande Prairie Downtown Association, will see residents drive down 100 Avenue between 1 and 4 p.m. on July 1st to view a festively decorated downtown core and vintage vehicles . The swap from the traditional parade, which normally has floats and vehicles decked out in all things Canada, is an effort to adhere to social distancing and other health and safety-related restrictions.

The fireworks display will also be held on Canada Day itself, with both shows expected to get underway around 11:45 p.m. They’ll be set off in both Muskoseepi Park and the CKC east football field, next to St. Joseph’s Catholic High School. Residents are encouraged to watch the display that they live closest to from their vehicles.

Other activities planned include a Canada Day Door and Balcony Decorating Contest, Grande Prairie Outdoor Scavenger Hunt, and a Canadian Checklist. For more information, head over to the City of Grande Prairie’s Canada Day website.