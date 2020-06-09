COVID-19 cases in the County of Grande Prairie as of June 9, 2020 (Alberta.ca)

The only active case of COVID-19 in the County of Grande Prairie has recovered. The region now has seven recoveries, while Alberta Health Services says the City has nine active and seven recovered cases.

Across Alberta, 27 cases were added Tuesday, along with two deaths. 46 patients are in hospital, with six in the ICU. 93 per cent of all cases are considered recovered.