Alberta is moving forward with Stage 2 of its Relaunch Strategy a week sooner than initially planned.

Premier Jason Kenney on Tuesday saying this is due to strong testing data which shows active COVID-19 cases are lower than expected. He says Albertans have demonstrated the care and common sense needed to move forward with our relaunch earlier.

“Our data tells us our active cases are low, hospitalizations are trending downward and people are taking action to protect those most vulnerable and prevent the spread of the virus,” he says.

“We will continue to move forward together to overcome any tough times ahead, but responsible Albertans should be proud of the vigilance they have shown to date.”

As of Friday, June 12 public libraries, movie theatres, and wellness services like massage therapy and acupuncture can reopen as can gyms, fitness centres, bingo halls, casinos, and indoor sports.

Several of those elements were originally part of Stage 3 and have been moved up.

What can open with restrictions on June 12:

K-12 schools, for requested diploma exams and summer school, following guidance

Libraries

More surgeries

Wellness services such as massage, acupuncture, and reflexology

Personal services (esthetics, cosmetic skin and body treatments, manicures, pedicures, waxing, facial treatment, artificial tanning)

Indoor recreation, fitness, and sports, including gyms and arenas

Movie theatres and theatres

Community halls

Team sports

Pools for leisure swimming

VLTs in restaurants and bars

Casinos and bingo halls (but no table games)

Instrumental concerts

The 50% capacity limit for provincial campgrounds is also being lifted. Over the coming days, the online reservation system will be updated and sites will come online in phases.

Larger gatherings are being permitted as well starting Friday:

Maximum 50 people:

Indoor social gatherings – including wedding and funeral receptions, and birthday parties

Maximum 100 people:

Outdoor events and indoor seated/audience events – including wedding and funeral ceremonies

No cap on the number of people (with public health measures and physical distancing in place):

Worship gatherings

Restaurants, cafés, lounges, and bars

Casinos

Bingo halls