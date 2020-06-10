Friends of a Sexsmith woman battling kidney disease are reaching out to the community in the hope of finding her an organ donor.

Sasha Snaddon, an organizer with the Facebook group Save Our Sister SOS, says Trena Huson is a pillar of the community. She says she never takes a day off, and can often be found giving her time, effort, and money to try to help those in need have a better life.

“She does the food bank in [the Town of] Sexsmith, Toys for Tots, does all the Christmas donations, feeds the homeless… absolutely anywhere there is someone in need of help, Trena is right there.”

Snaddon says Huson is currently undergoing dialysis at home. She adds without a donor, they will not only lose a friend, but the community will lose a part of its soul.

“Our city will be so lost without her; it actually scares a lot of us to think about how hard up our city will be without this woman out there putting in everyday effort to make sure our city is a better place.”

The friends are asking people to consider getting tested to see if they would be a potential match. The process begins with contacting Living Donor Services with Alberta Health Services Transplant Services at 1-866-253-6833 or livingdonors@ahs.ca.

More information on living organ donation can be found on the Alberta Health Services website.