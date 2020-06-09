Volunteers and members of the Grande Prairie Pride Society start the annual pride cross walk touch up. (2DayFM Staff)

Volunteers, supporters, and well-wishers are taking turns putting down a fresh coat of paint on the Pride crosswalk near Grande Prairie City Hall.

First installed in 2017, the annual Pride crosswalk painting is normally the kick-off to pride week. However, since COVID-19 has put many of the major Pride festivities on hold, this year’s event holds a bit of a special place in their hearts.

“It’s nice to still have one big symbol of pride, diversity, and inclusion here in Grande Prairie get freshened up, and I know a lot of people love seeing it every year,” says Grande Prairie Pride Society President Erica Fisher.

Several people in vehicles passing by shouted and honked their support. Fisher adds the cost of of the materials is covered by sponsors, and volunteers help paint the rainbow lines, with city staff checking in during work hours.

“It’s covered by sponsors, we have Turbo Delivery, as well as an anonymous sponsor. We are very grateful that the city helps with it, as they lend us some helping hands, but we do make sure this is completely sponsor covered.”

The crosswalk has seen at least one act of vandalism in its lifetime, as in 2018, a Ford truck had left black tire tracks on the rainbow crosswalk at the intersection of 98 Street and 103 Avenue. However, Grande Prairie RCMP was able to find the truck, and the owner was issued two traffic tickets worth more than $800.

Pride Society Board Member Koren Kristiansen says since that day, she has felt an influx of positivity from members of the community as a whole.

“It’s very exciting to see and hear, [and] I think everyone is just being more positive about it, it’s pretty exciting.”

Other LGBTQ2IA+ planned pride events, including the Party in White, Pride Family Carnival, and Rainbow Bright Teen Dance have been postponed until November.

*Editors Note: Erica Fisher is also the Content Director at 2DayFM*