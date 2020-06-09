News Earthquake strikes southeast of High Prairie SHARE ON: Erica Fisher, staff Monday, Jun. 8th, 2020 The location of an earthquake near High Prairie on June 8, 2020 (Earthquakes Canada) An earthquake struck the High Prairie area Monday night. Earthquakes Canada says it recorded a magnitude four quake 31 kilometres southeast of the town at a depth of 10 kilometres just before 9 p.m. There haven’t been any reports of damage, and Earthquakes Canada says none would be expected. So far, there are no reports that it was felt.