The location of an earthquake near High Prairie on June 8, 2020 (Earthquakes Canada)

An earthquake struck the High Prairie area Monday night. Earthquakes Canada says it recorded a magnitude four quake 31 kilometres southeast of the town at a depth of 10 kilometres just before 9 p.m.

There haven’t been any reports of damage, and Earthquakes Canada says none would be expected. So far, there are no reports that it was felt.