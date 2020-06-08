News Downtown Grande Prairie without power SHARE ON: Erica Fisher, staff Monday, Jun. 8th, 2020 The area affected by a power outage on June 8, 2020 (ATCO Electric) ATCO Electric says 666 customers are without power Monday morning in the downtown Grande Prairie area. The outage was reported a little after 6:30 a.m. and the latest from the provider is that the estimated time of restoration is 1 p.m. The cause is still being assessed. Safe restoration of power is our first priority. ATCO Crews are working to restore power in the city of Grande Prairie downtown areas. Estimated time of Restoration is 1:00 PM. Stay up to date on our outage map at https://t.co/MQgW8DBxqv #GrandePrairie — ATCO Electricity (@ATCOElectric) June 8, 2020