A Grande Prairie-based author has been recognized by the Writers’ Guild of Alberta. Sue Farrell Holler has won the R. Ross Annett Award for Children’s Literature for her novel “Cold White Sun”.

The chapter book is based on the true story of an Ethiopian refugee who was smuggled into Canada. When she spoke to MyGrandePrairieNow.com in the autumn of 2019, Farrell Holler called it an incredible story of resilience and hope.

Farrell Holler was also nominated for a Governor General’s Literary Award in the Young People’s Literature-Text category in October 2019. She has written four children’s books, and also penned a humour column in a Grande Prairie area paper for many years.