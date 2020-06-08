The wildfire danger for the Grande Prairie Forest Area has been reduced to low. Alberta Wildfire says despite that, a fire advisory remains in place and any forest activities should be carried out with caution.

Since the beginning of wildfire season on March 1st, there have been 19 wildfires in the local forest area that have burnt nearly 10 hectares. All have been extinguished.

Last week, a fire broke out in Saddle Hills County. It was quickly turned over to the landowner.