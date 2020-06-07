Grande Prairie RCMP has reached out to the public for help finding a missing boy. 15-year-old Michael Shea was last seen in the city on June 5th.

Michael is described as 5’6″ and 170 pounds with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, and Van brand shoes.

Police say there’s concern for the teen’s wellbeing. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.