COVID-19 cases in the City of Grande Prairie as of June 6, 2020 (Alberta.ca)

Alberta Health Services says a 12th active case of COVID-19 has been added to the City of Grande Prairie. The total is now 18, including six recoveries.

Just one case was added to the AHS North zone Saturday. The number of patients in hospital has also increased by one to five. There are 17 active cases in northern Alberta.

Across Alberta, 40 cases of COVID-19 were recorded Saturday, for a total of 7,138. Of those, 93 per cent are considered recovered, 44 are in hospital, and six are in intensive care.

Since the onset of the pandemic, 287,671 tests have been done, an increase of 5,692 over Friday.