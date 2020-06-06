A 13-year-old girl from Sexsmith has been reported missing from the Whitecourt area. RCMP says Myra-Mae Krahn was last seen on June 5th at the intersection of Highway 647 and Highway 751.

Myra-Mae’s mother has confirmed to MyGrandePrairieNow.com that she lives in Sexsmith but was visiting with family. Her whereabouts are unknown, but it’s noted she could have travelled to either Edmonton or Grande Prairie.

Myra-Mae is described as white, with a slim build, blonde/red hair. She wears glasses and was last seen wearing a pink muscle shirt, jeans, and red shoes. Anyone who has been in contact with the teen or has information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Whitecourt RCMP or Crime Stoppers.