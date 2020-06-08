The Town of Beaverlodge is flushing a number of water lines on Monday, and are suggesting residents keep upwards of 48 hours of potable water on hand as the water supply during testing will be unsafe for consumption. The affected houses run parallel to the water line on 11 Avenue, 11 Street, and 10 Street, next to the booster station.

Beginning at 9 a.m., officials say they will begin to flush the lines with a highly concentrated chlorine solution, followed by a flush of water, with the test results expected to take upwards of 24 hours. If the samples turn up acceptable balance levels, residents can go back to using their water without issue.

If the analysis comes back less than satisfactory, the process will happen a second time. If all goes to plan, the water should be safe and useable for residents by 6 p.m. Monday.