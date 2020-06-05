Alberta Health Services says there are no longer any active cases of COVID-19 in either the County of Grande Prairie or Big Lakes County, which was home to the former outbreak at J.B. Wood Continuing Care Centre in High Prairie. The lone cases remaining Thursday were moved to the recovered column Friday.

In the City of Grande Prairie, Alberta Health Services also removed an active case for the second day in a row. It’s previously noted changes can be made as cases are moved into more accurate geographical zones.

The City now has 11 active cases and six recovered ones, while the County has six recoveries.

Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health says Friday’s COVID-19 numbers are worth celebrating. Dr. Deena Hinshaw says more than 6,400 new tests were done in the past day, the highest that number has been in a single day.

With that, the province recorded only seven new cases, the lowest daily number of new cases since March 12th. Hinshaw says active cases continue to trend downward, with just 328 in Alberta right now.

There were no new deaths to report over the past day.