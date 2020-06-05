Grande Prairie property owners will be able to pay their taxes in person starting June 8th. City hall will be partially reopened for tax payments only.

Service hours will be from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. Visitors are asked to use hand sanitizer, practice physical distancing, and stay home if they have flu-like symptoms.

The building has been closed to the public as of March 24th due to COVID-19 concerns. This year’s deadline was pushed to August 31st, and the penalties for outstanding taxes in May and July have been cancelled.

Residents are encouraged to continue to pay at their banks, online, or by mail when possible.