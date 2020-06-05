For the second time in as many months, the unemployment rate in Western Alberta has jumped by at least four per cent.

According to Statistics Canada data released by the province on Friday, the economic region that contains the Grande Prairie area showed an unemployment rate of 14.1 per cent for the month of May, up from 10.1 per cent in April.

The number also signifies the highest unemployment rate in the province, ahead of both Edmonton and Calgary, which have rates of 13.8 per cent, and 13.2 per cent respectively.

The provincial unemployment rate meanwhile jumped to 15.5 per cent, up from 13.4 in April. The overall Canadian unemployment rate is 13.7 per cent.