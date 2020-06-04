Grande Prairie Regional College says it will be mixing virtual and in-person learning as it heads into the fall 2020 semester. The mixed delivery model will mean most lecture and seminars will be done remotely, while labs and practicums will be done in-person.

“This important decision was reached after extensive consultation with public health officials as well as staff, faculty and student working groups,” it says in a statement.

How each class will be delivered will be done on a course-by-course basis, and a list is being finalized. The college says it is also finalizing an overall relaunch plan at the same time.

“In preparation for managing in-person learning, classrooms, labs and studios will undergo retro-fitting and enhanced cleaning and sanitization practices, along with adjustment to maximum capacities, consistent with public health requirements in order to ensure safety of students, faculty and staff.”

GPRC says it will also be enforcing physical distancing and requiring the use of masks when face-to-face interaction is required and physical distancing is not possible.