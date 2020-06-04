Grande Prairie RCMP has handed out seven mandatory court summons for drivers clocked going at least 51 kilometres an hour over the posted speed limit in the month of May.

Mounties say two of the most egregious offenders include a person stopped for going 180 kilometres an hour in a 110 zone on Highway 43 near Bezanson, and another clocked going 190 kilometres an hour in a 100 zone on Highway 49 near Bay Tree.

Police are reminding motorists that speeding can do more than put lives at risk, as the punishment for a conviction of driving 50 kilometres an hour or more over the limit could land the offender a fine as high as $2,000, six months in custody, or both. A conviction would also see a deduction of six demerit points, with the courts also having the option to suspend the offender’s driver’s licence.

Grande Prairie Integrated Traffic Services is also urging all drivers to be safe and responsible by continuing to follow all public health guidelines and the rules of the road.