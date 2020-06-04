An active case of COVID-19 reported Wednesday has been removed from the Alberta Health Services data. That drops the total number of cases in the City of Grande Prairie to 18 and leaves the city with 12 active and six recovered cases of the virus.

Officials with Alberta Health Services acknowledge the lone case was removed from Grande Prairie’s data. While not commenting on case specifics, it’s believed it was simply rezoned into a more accurate geographical zone.

The County of Grande Prairie, meanwhile, remains with a single active case and five recoveries. Across Alberta, 15 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Thursday, nudging the total number of active cases across the province to 344. Of all cases in Alberta, 93 per cent are considered recovered.

271,298 tests have now been completed since the onset of the pandemic.