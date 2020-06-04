The Town of Beaverlodge hopes a new approach could help its push for a new community health centre. Members of town council have written a letter to the province suggesting that the proposed Mountview Health Complex be considered a “shovel ready” project as part of any post-COVID-19 stimulus package.

“The need for the complex has not changed, even with the new Grande Prairie Hospital, new seniors’ care beds are now needed for the region as well.”

The proposed complex would operate 24 hours a day, with 12 inpatient care beds. It would include an emergency department, a lab, and diagnostics and therapy departments.

Beaverlodge Mayor Gary Rycroft says they have begun working with P3 Capital Partners, along with stakeholders like the County of Grande Prairie and Grande Spirit Foundation, to try to bring the project first announced in 2013 across the finish line.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to work with our neighbouring partners once again in the pursuit of this project that has been on our minds and in our hearts for the past several years.”

“I believe that 2020 will finally be the year in which everyone’s hard work will make Mountview Health Complex become a reality,” he adds.

Finance Minister and Grande Prairie—Wapiti MLA Travis Toews says he is thrilled to hear of the renewed effort to get the complex off the ground.

“My wife and I have raised our family in the Beaverlodge area and over the years have greatly benefitted from the care and service delivery provided by the Beaverlodge Hospital.”

On April 9th, Premier Jason Kenney announced the province would be doubling the amount of funding available for capital infrastructure spending, for a total of $1.9 billion in 2020-2021.