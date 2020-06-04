The Friendship Centre Community Kitchen will reopen after a two-week closure due to a staff member testing positive for COVID-19.

Executive Director Miranda Laroche says because staff closely followed all Alberta Health Services protocols, including full sanitization, deep cleaning, and staff quarantine, they can start the community kitchen back up again on June 8th.

Since its closure on May 24th, Friendship Centre Community Kitchen users were able to continue to get hot meals thanks in large part to The Salvation Army’s mobile food truck, which opened just three days later.