A group of peaceful protesters will be hitting the streets of Grande Prairie on Saturday in solidarity with people fighting police brutality and systematic racism against the black community.

Black Lives Matter Grande Prairie organizer Issac Bryant says although the event, like many across the globe, is in response to the death of George Floyd, it’s a chance to also bring about awareness, and positive change into the community.

Bryant adds Canadians have a reputation around the world for being friendly and outgoing, and he has seen it in leaps and bounds, but there are also many, everyday hurdles faced by people of colour that still go unchecked.

“There have been times where I’ve gone for a run in the morning and people will openly cross the street, I’ve had people scowl at me when I try to smile at them. At a systemic level, I’ve had people tailing me doing grocery shopping, and have had conversations with people as to how I should interact with police as a black man.”

Bryant adds that any threat of agitation or violence from any members of the protest will not be tolerated, and says they will also be strictly adhering to COVID-19 safety guidelines.

“This is peaceful, and we are going to keep it within [health] regulations, so we are going to be spacing people out according to the 50 people limit per group.”

The protest is slated to begin at 12 p.m. on June 6th outside the Grande Prairie Court House, before walking throughout the downtown core.