The fire danger for the Grande Prairie Forest Area has increased to moderate. Wildfire Information Officer Kelly Burke says that means forest fuels are drying.

“Carry out any forest activities with caution. The wildfire danger rating is determined by factors such as the relative humidity, temperature, precipitation and wind speed.”

Wildfire season has so far been slow for the region, with 18 wildfires burning nearly 10 hectares since the beginning of March. There are currently no wildfires burning in the area.

A fire advisory remains in effect for the province’s entire forest area. People can safely use a fire pit in their backyard, charcoal briquettes on a barbecue, or a safe campfire, but there is no burning allowed without a permit.