Assessors from the City of Grande Prairie will soon be in neghbourhoods across the city as they look to update their photo database.

Both Residents and business owners can expect to see Assessors taking photos of the front of several properties. The Assessors will always have city identification on them and will show it upon request.

If any residents have any questions about the process, they can contact the city at 780-538-0315 or residential@cityofgp.com.

An assessor helps determine the value of land, buildings, businesses, and structures for property tax purposes.