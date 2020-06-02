The Community Advisory Board on Housing and Homelessness is searching for property owners and managers in Grande Prairie to help them alleviate a growing waiting list of those looking for affordable housing.

CABH officials say there are more than 50 people currently enrolled in their housing first program, which involves participants with a history of homelessness or housing instability and often face housing barriers such as low income.

The organization says those in need currently include families, single adults, couples, youths, and seniors, with the biggest need being bachelor and one-bedroom units, with a rental rate of $900 a month or less.

Housing First programs offer rental subsidies to ensure that participants can pay their rent each month. Support staff complete housing check-ins regularly with participants and connect directly with property managers to ensure that the tenancy is progressing well.

Any landlords or property managers who may be able to help out are urged to contact the City of Grande Prairie’s Landlord-Tenant Advisor, Valerie Thiessen.