Playgrounds in the City and County of Grande Prairie, Beaverlodge, Sexsmith, Wembley, and Hythe will reopen Monday. However, the Grande Prairie Regional Emergency Partnership notes that the municipalities will not be responsible for sanitizing them or monitoring for physical distancing.

If rules aren’t followed or there’s a increase in COVID-19 cases, playgrounds could be closed again.

Jasper National Park will also reopen to the public Monday. To start, the parks will be open for day use only, with camping remaining prohibited.

Users of trails, green spaces, and waterways are being reminded to keep health and safety top of mind, with physical distancing rules still in effect.