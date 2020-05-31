A new recovered case of COVID-19 has been reported in Grande Prairie, pushing the total of recoveries to four.

However, a new active case of the virus was also reported, with the total number of active cases in the city now sitting at 10.

The number of cases in the County of Grande Prairie has remained unchanged once again, with 2 active cases, and four recovered cases.

Across the Alberta, 18 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Sunday, with the number of active cases throughout Alberta now sitting at 584, with 6,283 people having recovered from the virus.

260,365 tests have been completed by Alberta Health since the onset of the pandemic.

One new case of COVID-19 was reported in the City of Grande Prairie on Sunday. The initial version of this story had signified that only a recovery had been reported. We sincerely apologize for any confusion this may have caused.