No injuries have been reported following an industrial fire that ripped through parts of the McGovern’s RV and Marine complex on Sunday morning.

County of Grande Prairie fire officials say the first units arrived on scene at approximately 8:30 a.m. and reported fire through the roof of the service bay area east of the main showroom with several RVs also on fire. Aerial apparatus were used to help knock down the body of the fire from a safe distance after several propane cylinders began exploding.

Co-Owner Val McGovern said in a statement on Facebook on Sunday that luckily no one was present at the time of the fire, and all staff and customers are safe.

“We are grateful for the thoughts and well wishes we have already received from the community. We have been at home here for the past 25 years and look forward to many more.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.