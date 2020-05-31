Three people are in custody after shots were allegedly fired at members of the High Prairie RCMP following a traffic complaint around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Authorities say the vehicle involved was recovered abandoned at the Elk Rodeo Grounds, and officers found several firearms inside. At that point, police say the three suspects fled to JC Park.

The Police Dog Services, Emergency Response Team, and RCMP Helicopter were deployed to assist in the investigation. All three suspects were subsequently arrested. Chagres have not been announced.

No RCMP members were hurt as a result of the altercation. Anyone with information is urged to contact High Prairie RCMP at 780-723-3370 or your local police detachment.