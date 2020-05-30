A tenth active case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in the City of Grande Prairie. Alberta Health Services says there’s now a total of 13, including three recovered. In the County there are two active and four recovered.

Across the province, 13 new cases of the virus were reported on Saturday. There are now 604 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta, with 6,245 people considered recovered.

53 people are hospitalized and five are in the ICU. More than 257,000 tests have been completed in the province since the middle of March.