A few of the City’s facilities are slated to reopen next Tuesday. They include the Grande Prairie Museum & Heritage Village, the Ernie Radbourne Pavilion in Muskoseepi Park, and the Heritage Discovery Centre in Centre 2000.

All three will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The City notes several changes have been made as measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. There will be specific entrance and exit doors, as well as floor markers to direct traffic.

All hands-on displays and interactive pieces won’t be in use, and payment by cash is discouraged. Hand sanitizer will be available, and extra cleaning protocols will be in place.