The province has announced $7.1 million in funding to help build a new 75 space continuing care facility in the Village Of Hythe.

The facility will be built a short distance from the current Hythe Pioneer Homes and will be made up of designated supportive living Level 4, level 4-dementia, and long-term care spaces to support different levels of personal and health-care needs.

“I’m very pleased to see construction start on a new continuing care facility that will mean seniors and others needing more health services as they age can stay in their community, surrounded by family and friends,” says Health Minister Tyler Shandro.

Currently, seniors living in the Pioneer Homes seniors lodge, and others needing continuing care services, have often needed to move to another community to get higher levels of health care. Hythe Mayor Brian Peterson says the new joint venture could not have happened without the collaboration of government, key partners, and the local community.

“Looking ahead, the much-needed continuing care community in Hythe will provide immediate and long-term jobs, an economic boost to the community, and new capacity for seniors in need of memory care in the Peace Region.”

The project will be the second provincially funded attempt to create new senior spaces in the village after ground was broken on a 48-bed home in October of 2016. It was eventually abandoned due to the bankruptcy of the main contractor. The former government initially allotted $3.9 million to the project.

Demolition and site cleanup at the former construction site will begin this summer, but residents of the Pioneer Homes seniors lodge will be able to remain in their homes during the demolition. Construction of the project should take around a year and a half, with the official opening set for late 2021.