A gravel road ban came into effect in the City of Grande Prairie on April 13, 2020 (City of Grande Prairie, Twitter)

The City of Grande Prairie has lifted its gravel road ban. One has been in effect since April 13th to prevent excessive damage to gravel roads by heavy traffic loads.

“The City thanks residents and commuters who abided by the gravel road bans and aided in protecting the integrity of our gravel road network.”

A road ban remains in place for gravel roads in the County of Grande Prairie at 50 per cent axle weight 24 hours a day.