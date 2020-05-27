A total of 5 active cases have been reported in the City of Grande Prairie.

There have been two more cases of COVID-19 reported in the City of Grande Prairie. According to Alberta Health Services, there are now a total of five active cases in the city, with three others considered recovered. The County of Grande Prairie numbers remains the same, with two active cases and four recovered.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw says the total number of active cases, currently at 679, is the lowest number reported in the province since March 30th. There were a total of 25 new coronavirus cases reported in Alberta on Wednesday.

43 patients are being treated in hospital, with four remaining in the ICU. Dr. Hinshaw also reported two additional COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total across Alberta to 141.

245,949 tests have been done in the province since the onset of the pandemic.