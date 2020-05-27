People in the Grande Prairie area will be able to use playgrounds again after this weekend. The Grande Prairie Regional Emergency Partnership says they will reopen on June 1st.

The closure currently applies to playgrounds in the City and County of Grande Prairie, Towns of Beaverlodge, Sexsmith, Wembley, and the Village of Hythe. It has been in place since March 20th as a measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The municipalities note that while the playgrounds can be used, physical distancing of two metres must still be kept, or a mask worn when not possible. Anyone with flu-like symptoms is asked to stay home.

“If risks such as not following physical distancing rules or an increase in COVID-19 cases occurs, playgrounds may be closed again to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

Equipment will not be sanitized by municipalities, so users are asked to carry hand sanitizer and to sanitize common touch points. Playgrounds in provincial areas reopened earlier in May.