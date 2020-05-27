The County of Grande Prairie has lifted the fire ban Photo: Caralee Parr

The County of Grande Prairie Regional Fire Service has lifted the fire ban for the region. County Fire Marshal Ken Atamanchuk says despite that, everyone must continue to play an active role in keeping their communities safe.

“Make sure you have the proper permits in place before burning and continue to follow safe burning practices,” he says.

Fire officials will continue performing site inspections for those looking to get burn permits and will do so while wearing personal protective equipment and being mindful of physical distancing measures.

Burning is not permitted when winds reach 12 kilometres per hour or higher. Fire bans have also been lifted for Towns of Beaverlodge, Sexsmith, and Wembley, and the Village of Hythe.