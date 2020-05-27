The Grande Prairie Storm have signed Sam Waterfield as the team’s new Assistant Coach.

Waterfield comes off a season as Assistant Coach of the Coquitlam Express in the BCHL. Prior to becoming the Assistant Coach of the Express, Waterfield spent two seasons as the Head Coach of the Saanich Braves of the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League.

“I am excited to come back to Northern Alberta and work in such a strong community,” he says. The Storm have been a top team in the AJHL before and I look forward to being a part of bringing them back to a top contender.”

It’s the second major coaching change in the last few months, as new coach Mike Vandekamp signed a three-year deal with the team back in April.