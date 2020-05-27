The number of riders on Grande Prairie transit buses has been limited to keep physical distancing. The City says a number of seats on each bus have been taped off, so only eight to 10 people can be on board at a time.

“We are encouraging people to use transit for essential purposes only so that we can get the most people to where they need to go. We apologize for any inconvenience but appreciate riders’ patience and co-operation as we take this measure to protect the health of all of our residents and community while continuing to provide this essential service.”

Other measures previously put in place include riders entering and exiting buses by the rear door unless a ramp is needed. Passengers have also been asked not to sit or stand near the driver. Anyone feeling ill has also been asked not to use the service until they are healthy again.

In April, transit hours were reduced. During peak periods, the frequency of Routes 1, 2, and 3 was changed from 30-minute service to 60-minute service, and all routes end an hour earlier in the evening Monday to Friday. On Saturday, routes end two hours earlier. No changes were made to Sunday or holiday service.

A pilot project moved evening service to be on-demand, by reservation, limited to essential trips for work, medical, groceries, and pharmacy. Reservation requests must be submitted before noon on the day of the planned trip by calling 780-830-7433.

Grande Prairie Accessible Transit is also limited to bookings for essential travel with a two-passenger limit where possible with reduced hours.