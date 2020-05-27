The County of Grande Prairie has awarded $186,470 in operating assistance grants to numerous non-profit organizations and volunteer groups in the region. To qualify, the groups receiving the funding must be open to County residents, provide proof of volunteerism and fundraising, and achieve identified goals.

Reeve Leanne Beaupre says the investments enhance the wellbeing of local citizens, but ,just as importantly, support the commitment and priorities of those who put these funds to work for their communities.

“One of the hallmarks of any great community [is] its non-profit organizations and grassroots groups,” she adds.

In addition to the operating assistance funding, the County has already given the green light to $596,880 in grants to 27 sports, recreation, and cultural facilities.

A complete list of organizations and boards which received funding is as follows:

Operating assistance grant monies were allocated to:

• Beaverlodge–Elmworth-Huallen Recreation Board – $29,120

• Clairmont-Bezanson Recreation Board – $35,430

• Grande Prairie Recreation Board – $34,400

• Hythe-Demmitt-Valhalla Recreation Board – $26,090

• Sexsmith-La Glace-Teepee Creek Recreation Board – $33,430

• Wembley-Dimsdale-Saskatoon Lake Recreation Board – $28,000

Beaverlodge-Elmworth-Huallen Recreation Board

• $5,000 – South Peace Centennial Museum – Wages for summer caretaker

• $5,000 – Beaverlodge Boys and Girls Camp Society – Operational funding

• $5,000 – McNaught Homestead Preservation Society – Operational funding

• $5,000 – Beaverlodge Area Cultural Society – Operational funding

• $3,500 – Beaverlodge Senior Citizens Association – Operational funding

• $2,300 – Beaverlodge Hidden Potential Society – Room rentals, maintenance,

general operations

• $1,500 – Beaverlodge Elementary School – Grade 6 trip to Edmonton

• $1,320 – Beaverlodge Barracuda Swim Club – Operational funding

• $500 – North Peace Bracket Racing Association- Property Improvements

Clairmont-Bezanson Recreation Board

• $5,000 – Bezanson Agricultural Society – Operational Support (software)

• $5,000 – Whispering Ridge School – Swimming lessons

• $4,500 – Crystal Creek Recreational Society – Plumbing upgrades

• $4,500 – Grande Prairie German Canadian Society- front steps replacement

• $3,500 – Clairmont Participarent Society – Upgrade scoreboards

• $3,000 – West Smoky Legion #244 – Bezanson Legion Hut roof repairs

• $2,930 – Kleskun Hill Museum Society – Historical tours, catalogue artifacts

• $2,500 – Bezanson Booster Club – Support busing for field trips

• $2,500 – Bezanson School – School sport programs/PARDS therapeutic

program

• $2,000 – Bezanson Recreational Society- Operational Support for outdoor rink

Grande Prairie Area Recreation Board

• $5,000 – Camp Tamarack Association – Adventure Training Course for staff

• $5,000 – Wapiti Nordic Ski Club – General operations and program support

• $3,500 – Centre for Creative Arts – General operations

• $3,500 – Grande Prairie Piranhas Swim Club – Swim meet sponsorship

• $3,500 – Swan City Taekwon-Do o/a Gladiator’s Martial Arts AcademyOperational Support

• $3,000 – Troyanda Society of Ukrainian Culture & Heritage- General operations

• $2,500 – The Friends of the Grande Prairie Boys Choir – Concert Series

• $2,500 – The Grande Prairie Gymnastics Society – General operations

• $2,500 – Nitehawk Alpine Ski Team – B-netting for ski hill

• $2,500 – Grande Prairie Synquatics Swim Club – Offset pool costs/coach wages

• $900 – Junior Forest Wardens – Programming

Hythe-Demmitt-Valhalla Recreation Board

• $4,640– Royal Canadian Legion Hythe Branch 93 – General operations (utilities)

• $4,640 – Hythe and District Recreational Society –Operational costs

• $2,500 – Hythe and District Agricultural Society – Operational costs

• $2,155 – Valhalla Community School – Science equipment

• $2,000 – Borderline Culture Foundation – Operational Concert Series

• $2.000 – Valhalla Recreation Centre – General operations

• $2,000 – Hythe Regional School- Swimming lessons

• $2,000 – Spring Lake Ski Hill Association – General operations

• $1,655 – Lymburn Community Association- Power lawn sweep.

• $1,500 – Hythe Curling Club –Install electricity, insulation in shed

• $1,000– Hythe Community Choir – Chairs

Sexsmith-La Glace-Teepee Creek Recreation Board

• $5,000 – Robert W. Zahara Public School – Swimming lessons

• $5,000 – St. Mary’s Catholic School – Swimming lessons

• $5,000 – Teepee Creek Stampede Association- Operational support

• $4,500 – La Glace School – Swimming lessons

• $2,107.50 – Sexsmith Wellness Coalition – Program funding

• $2,107.50 – Twilight Club of La Glace- Operations- utilities

• $2,107.50- Peace River Bible Institute- Operational support

• $2,107.50 – Sexsmith Minor Hockey Association- Player development

• $1,500 – Sexsmith and District Seniors Association – Operational funding

• $1,500 – Sunset Homes Tenants Association – Programming

• $1,500 – Sexsmith and District Museum Society-Operational support-gas, water,

power

• $1,000 – Sexsmith Playschool – Program resources

Wembley-Dimsdale-Saskatoon Lake Recreation Board

• $5,000 – Saskatoon Lake Agricultural Society – Staff wages, new tables

• $5,000 – Wembley & District Agricultural Society – Operations

• $5,000 – Silver and Gold Pioneer Club of Wembley- Metal roof

• $5,000 – Wembley & District Arts, Culture and Historical Society

• $5,000 – Wembley Elementary School – Swimming lessons

• $3,000 – FCSS Wembley- Community events equipment

Grants for Utility and Operating Expenses

• $350,000 – Beaverlodge Pool

The following indoor ice arenas will receive $43,400 each:

• Clairmont Arena

• La Glace Arena

• Arenas located within the neighboring Towns and Village of Hythe will be

funded as per their respective Intermunicipal Collaboration Framework

agreement

The following curling rinks will receive $11,600 each:

• Beaverlodge Curling Club

• Bezanson Curling Rink

• Hythe Curling Club

• La Glace Curling Club

• Mountview Curling Club

• Sexsmith Curling Club

• Grande Prairie Curling Club

The following community halls will receive $4,640 each:

• Albright Community Hall

• Bezanson Memorial Hall

• Clairmont Community Hall

• Clairmont Seniors Centre

• Crystal Creek Hall

• Demmitt Hall

• Dimsdale Hall

• Goodfare Community Hall

• Hinton Trail Community Hall

• Homestead Hall Association

• Lymburn Community Association

• Rio Grande Sports Association

• Saskatoon Lake Hall

• Silver Wing Hall

• Teepee Creek Stampede Association

• Webster Community Hall

• Valhalla Heritage Society

Cemetery Improvement Grants

• $4,393.33 – Beaverlodge Cemetery- Refurbishment of shelterbelt and additional

trees to site.

• $4,393.33 – Emerson Trail Cemetery- Headstones for unmarked graves

• $4,393.33 – Glen Leslie Cemetery- Build cement pads for two columbarium’s

• $4,393.33 – Halcourt Cemetery- Grave markers, top soil to fill graves, replace

damaged or missing headstones

• $4,393.33 – Hythe Cemetery- Replace damaged headstones with “pillows” for

families no longer here

• $4,393.33 – Northfield Cemetery- Hire Arborist to top mature spruce trees

• $4,393.33 – Spring Creek Cemetery- Plant trees and interpretive signs

• $4,200 – St. Patrick’s Cemetery- Remove clay & rubbish and replace with topsoil

• $2,760 – St. John’s Lutheran Church Cemetery- Grave markers, straighten

headstones, reset sunken headstones, grave covers

• $4,393.33 – Teepee Creek Cemetery- Landscaping and drainage

• $4,393.33 – Valhalla Cemetery- Landscaping, dirt work