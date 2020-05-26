Crews from Aquatera will soon begin work on installing a sanitary main along 84 Avenue between 113 Street and 116 Street.

Part of the Westpointe Sanitary Diversion Project, the new main will divert the existing Westpointe sanitary sewer system into the mainline running on 116 Street. Officials say it will also add capacity to the Westpointe area, and allow for future growth.

Construction is set to kick off on May 27th with the existing eastbound lanes will be closed, and traffic will be routed to single lanes in both directions on the existing westbound lanes between 113 Street and 116 Street. The sidewalk on the south side of 84 Avenue between 113 Street and 116 Street will be closed.

Crews are expected to be finished up by early August 2020.