Installation of some local art pieces as part of "The Curve" (Supplied, Art Gallery of Grande Prairie)

Grande Prairie-based artists are being asked to contribute their own personal touch to a new upcoming installation at the Art Gallery of Grande Prairie. Named “The Curve”, the multi-disciplinary community art installation is meant to honour those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We wanted to create a space for people to share their thoughts and emotional responses to this collective and deeply felt issue,” says Executive Director Jeff Erbach. “Art is a powerful cultural archive that way, and it’s key that we put effort into preserving this together.”

Erbach says there is no age restriction for applications, and anyone in the community can submit a piece. They can range from poetry, music, and photography to painting, drawing, and sculptures. The Curve exhibit will be open to the public from June 9 – September 28,

2020.