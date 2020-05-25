Seniors in the Grande Prairie region are being invited for a spot of afternoon tea with their digital neighbours. It will be held from June 1st to 5th as part of Seniors’ Week in Alberta.

Hosted by Family and Community Support Services members in the City of Grande Prairie, County of Grande Prairie, towns of Beaverlodge and Wembley, along with the Village of Hythe and Seniors Outreach, the event is meant recognize the value and positive contributions that seniors have provided and continue to provide our communities. Traditionally, it is held in person.

Those who register will have a small gift delivered and be entered to win a prize. There will also be a special performance by a local artist, via live stream, set for June 5th at 1:30 p.m.

Anyone wishing to register is asked to do so before May 27th at 5 pm. To register, contact 780-532-9722 ext. 2400 or email mbourk@countygp.ab.ca.