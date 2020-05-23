After three straight days of new COVID-19 cases confirmed in the City of Grande Prairie, there has been no change reported Saturday. There remain three active cases and three recovered cases. In the County, there is still one active case and four recovered.

Two local organizations have confirmed publicly that their team members have tested positive for the virus. Ramona’s Pizza says it has closed both locations and is having all staff in close contact tested. The Grande Prairie Friendship Centre has closed its community kitchen but will keep other programming open.

Across Alberta, Alberta Health Services says 18 new cases were added Saturday, bringing the provincial total to 6818. Of those, 814 are considered active and 5,801 recovered.

The province says its hospitalization rates remain low with 48 people in hospital, including six in intensive care. One more Albertan died over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 135 province-wide.

Since the onset of the pandemic, 232,774 tests have been done, with 3,981 tests completed in the last 24 hours. There are 74 active cases and 630 recovered cases at continuing care facilities.