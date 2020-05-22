As of May 22, 2020, AHS reports three active and three recovered cases of COVID-19 in Grande Prairie (Alberta.ca)

UPDATE: Ramona’s Pizza has confirmed one of its employees has tested positive for COVID-19. All staff in close contact are being tested and are self-isolating.

In the interest of public safety, we regret to inform you that one of our team members has tested positive for Covid-19…. Posted by Ramona's Pizza on Friday, May 22, 2020

For the third consecutive day, an active case of COVID-19 has been reported in the City of Grande Prairie. This pushes the total number of active cases in the city to three, with three other cases considered recovered. AHS has confirmed they are not residents of continuing care homes.

The County of Grande Prairie’s totals have not changed, with one active case and four recoveries reported. The AHS North zone has 18 active cases, 199 recoveries, and two people in hospital.

Across the province, a total of 32 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed on Friday, which brings the provincial tally to 865 active cases, including 54 people in the hospital, and six of them in the ICU. Of the province’s 6,800 cases, 5801 are considered recovered.

The province has completed 228,793 COVID-19 tests since the start of the pandemic.