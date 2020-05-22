The Horse Lake First Nation App is now downloadable for all members (Apple Canada)

Horse Lake First Nation has launched an app to help share important community information with its more than 1,200 members. Chief Ramona Horseman says the app will be an invaluable tool to effectively reach everyone in the community as quickly as possible.

“People want to be informed. With the app, we’re using technology that’s in their hands already to provide them with relevant information and news, as it happens.”

The app will allow members of the band’s administration to create customized content like news bulletins and videos, which will instantly be published via push notification to those who have it downloaded onto their smartphone. Residents can then provide feedback and other data back through custom surveys.

The “Horse Lake First Nation” app is available for download on both Apple and Android devices.