The RCMP has reached out to the public in its efforts to investigate an assault in Peace River. Mounties say, so far, they’ve determined an unknown man entered a unit in a building in the south end of the town around 1:18 p.m. on May 3rd.

It’s reported he assaulted a resident and then fled the area. The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Police are looking into the circumstances surrounding the incident and have asked anyone who could identify any suspicious people or vehicles in the area of 101 Street and 108 Avenue at the time to contact the Peace Regional detachment. They’re also asking people in that area to check their surveillance footage to see if anything suspicious was captured.