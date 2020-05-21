The Community Foundation of Northwestern Alberta will provide $545,000 to support local charities responding to COVID-19 (Facebook)

The Community Foundation of Northwestern Alberta is now able to provide more than half a million dollars in funding to local charities and not-for-profits as part of a nationwide effort to support vulnerable segments of the population affected by COVID-19.

The $545,000 available is part of a new partnership with Community Foundations of Canada, United Way Centraide Canada, and the Canadian Red Cross, with the money coming from the Government of Canada’s $350 million Emergency Community Support Fund.

Community Foundation of Northwestern Alberta CEO Laura LaValley says they’re honoured to be the vessel to provide this type of support during one of the toughest times in generations.

“Local charities and non-profit organizations have been working tirelessly to support those who need it most right now [and] this additional funding is a much-needed boost to their efforts.”

LaValley says she is in awe of how many of the local, boots on the ground organizations have been able to regroup so quickly despite the quickly changing landscape.

“The big challenge for these organizations is having to pivot to the new regulations, health-wise, with people they normally serve not being able to be in contact with,” she says.

“They’ve done some amazing and fast work in changing their programming to provide the services they do… and hats off to these community groups that have been able to do that quickly and effectively.”

Grants can be used for things such as staffing, resource needs, and cash flow, with funding available upon application and approval until the end of July.