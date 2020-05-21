Property tax notices have been sent out to more than 20,000 people in the County of Grande Prairie. The deadline for payment is June 30th, but late payments will be waived until October 30th for those unable to pay on time.

The County of Grande Prairie will be reopening part of its main administration building to allow property taxpayers to make payments in person. Starting May 25th the office will be opened for in-person tax payments only Monday to Friday 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Then, starting on June 15th, it will be opened through the lunch hour only.

Those who wish to pay in person will still be expected to abide by physical distancing and safety regulations. The County says there will also be a hard limit of five people in the reception area at any given time.

The County of Grande Prairie has had restricted access to the majority of its public buildings since the middle of March.