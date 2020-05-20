Property owners in the area of the water feature in Pinnacle Ridge will continue to pay a fee to maintain it. Grande Prairie city council has approved the levy, which must be renewed annually as a special tax.

The cost is $25 a year for homeowners in the southeast quadrant of the neighbourhood, surrounding the pond at 108th Street and 68th Avenue. The public was given an opportunity to speak on it at Tuesday’s city council meeting and a committee meeting earlier in May.