A man from Grande Prairie is facing a slew of charges after his alleged involvement in selling restricted handguns. Police say the accused was reportedly involved in a process known as straw purchasing.

On May 14th, officers with the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams Grande Prairie organized crime unit arrested 50-year-old Allan Salud after a firearm seized in a separate operation was reportedly linked back to him. According to police, Salud purchased 11 handguns between March and May of 2020.

ALERT seized four firearms they say were originally acquired by Salud, including three handguns and a shotgun, after homes in Grande Prairie and Beaverlodge were searched.

Straw purchasing typically involves someone with a valid Possession and Acquisition License but no criminal record getting firearms for someone who otherwise could not, or who does not want their name associated with the transaction.

“Someone engaged in straw purchasing is recklessly putting the public at risk,” says ALERT Inspector Sean Boser. “These are firearms being diverted to the criminal market, and who knows what kind of crimes they could potentially be used to commit.”

Salud faces a total of 31 firearms-related charges, including firearms trafficking, failure to report a lost or stolen firearm, and unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle. Police believe seven guns remain unaccounted for.